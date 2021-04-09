Critical Contrast: Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) versus CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.57 $529.90 million $5.06 10.34 Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.43 million 2.57 $2.55 million N/A N/A

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14% Chino Commercial Bancorp 21.26% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CIT Group and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 8 1 0 2.11 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.83, suggesting a potential downside of 29.59%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

