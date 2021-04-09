Critical Contrast: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for electroCore and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 5 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57

electroCore presently has a consensus target price of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 84.08%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -792.01% -109.15% -79.64% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares electroCore and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $2.39 million 40.77 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -1.31 Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Outset Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Summary

electroCore beats Outset Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

