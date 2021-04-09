CROAT (CROAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $251,559.01

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $251,559.01 and approximately $13.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,448,601 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

