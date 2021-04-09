Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £47,951.50 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, for a total transaction of £195.90 ($255.94).

Shares of LON:CRDA traded up GBX 90 ($1.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,612 ($86.39). The company had a trading volume of 227,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,458. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,390 ($57.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 42.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,304.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

