Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$5.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to C$5.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 46.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CRON stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$11.06. 55,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$6.54 and a 12 month high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

