Crowd Machine Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,361.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $286,560.98 and $6,361.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00085212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.19 or 0.00626323 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037461 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.