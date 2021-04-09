CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of CrowdStrike worth $95,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,676,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

CRWD opened at $203.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.