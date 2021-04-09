CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $203.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

