CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $210.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.84.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.55. 188,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.24. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.14 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 64.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

