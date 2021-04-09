CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares traded down 3.5% on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $265.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $194.45 and last traded at $196.23. 53,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,140,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.45.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $10,373,921.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.