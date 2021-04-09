Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $23,857.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,495.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.61 or 0.01095148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00446802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,965,683 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

