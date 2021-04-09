Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

CCK opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

