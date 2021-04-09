Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.75 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and $5.98 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.19 or 0.00061128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037739 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 988,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

