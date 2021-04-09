Crust Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $81.39 or 0.00134218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $132.19 million and $9.54 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001108 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.