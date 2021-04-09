Crypto Sports Price Up 0.8% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $945.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.