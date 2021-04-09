Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,312.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $75,312.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 227% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00054825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.08 or 0.00618230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032630 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

