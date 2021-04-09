CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001858 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $17,554.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00085830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038166 BTC.

XCHF is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

