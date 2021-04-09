CryptoPing Achieves Market Cap of $2.51 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $3,784.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00313291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00758422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,573.31 or 1.00631139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00739620 BTC.

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

