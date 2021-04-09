CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $2,488.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00773602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,665.88 or 1.00218929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00728588 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

