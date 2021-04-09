CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.13. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 158,506 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 3.71% of CSI Compressco worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

