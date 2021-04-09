CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.64

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $9.00. CSP shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 11,264 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

In other CSP news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

