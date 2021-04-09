CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in CSX by 27,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.