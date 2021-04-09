CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.01

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.01 and traded as high as C$16.43. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 102,858 shares changing hands.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.94%.

In other CT Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

