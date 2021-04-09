Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 45,659 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

