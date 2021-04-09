Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 10,250 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

