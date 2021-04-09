Curve DAO Token (CRV) 1-Day Volume Hits $139.91 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $807.61 million and approximately $139.91 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00005128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00055022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00623636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,472,020,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,576,850 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars.

