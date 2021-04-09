CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 86.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $67,331.15 and approximately $76.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 93% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00384113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002304 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

