CUTcoin Reaches Market Cap of $35.16 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $35.16 million and $652.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.02 or 0.00328115 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003522 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,808,406 coins and its circulating supply is 133,808,406 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

