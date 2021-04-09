cVault.finance Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $56.10 million and $195,075.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $5,610.23 or 0.09620626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.45 or 0.00621548 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037910 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

