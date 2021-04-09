CVCoin Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $159,953.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00289486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.00 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,515.04 or 1.00162386 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.51 or 0.00738626 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

