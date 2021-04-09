CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,086. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

