CyberVein (CVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.34 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $341.95 million and $10.34 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberVein has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.