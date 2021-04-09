Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Sells C$59,500.00 in Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,600.
Cypress Development stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.23. The company had a trading volume of 320,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,694. Cypress Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.63 million and a PE ratio of -101.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99.
Cypress Development Company Profile
