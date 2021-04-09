Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Sells C$59,500.00 in Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,600.

Cypress Development stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.23. The company had a trading volume of 320,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,694. Cypress Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.63 million and a PE ratio of -101.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99.

Get Cypress Development alerts:

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.