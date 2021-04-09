DA Davidson Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $9.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.15. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $37.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.91.

Shares of GS stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.45 and a 200-day moving average of $264.29. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

