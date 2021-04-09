DA Davidson Cuts WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $295.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $353.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $309.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.53. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Northcoast Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Commonwealth Equity Services raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 15,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.