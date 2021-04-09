DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $361.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.56. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

