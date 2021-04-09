DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

