DAD (DAD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. DAD has a market capitalization of $62.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

