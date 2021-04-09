Dai Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Dai has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $253.85 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,188,357,228 coins and its circulating supply is 3,188,357,203 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

