Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.71 ($84.36).

DAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €1.40 ($1.65) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €74.21 ($87.31). The company had a trading volume of 4,050,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a twelve month low of €25.75 ($30.29) and a twelve month high of €76.28 ($89.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.