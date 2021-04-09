Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDAIF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,399. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

