Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $25.18. Dana shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 1,373 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 116,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Dana by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 144,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

