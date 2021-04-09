DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $2,092.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,818.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.87 or 0.01086171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00422716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00063180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

