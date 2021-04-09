DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $2,834.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,074.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.70 or 0.01093022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00443809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00063147 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002247 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

