Darwinia Network Achieves Market Cap of $97.84 Million (RING)

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $97.84 million and $4.27 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Darwinia Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,376.59 or 0.99811321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00105154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005419 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

Darwinia Network (CRYPTO:RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,041,583,218 coins and its circulating supply is 468,959,349 coins. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

