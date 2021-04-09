Dash Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Dash has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $681.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $264.35 or 0.00454122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029006 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.51 or 0.04585867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,070,272 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

