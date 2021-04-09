DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $18.90 million and $1.90 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00085189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.00623159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040201 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

