Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $648,900.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $755,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $785,400.00.

DDOG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. 1,760,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,910. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,959.01 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Datadog by 245.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.