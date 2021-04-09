Datamine (DAM) Tops One Day Volume of $176,288.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 109.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 82.1% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $176,288.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00068358 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003926 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,290,122 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

