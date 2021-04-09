Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $114,750.81 and approximately $168.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00087412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00614357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

